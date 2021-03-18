Previous
The Road Bears It All by ghost13
The Road Bears It All

The first hints of Spring
Or the last tears of winter
The road bears it all
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful light.
March 19th, 2021  
