Previous
Next
266 / 365
The Guardian Light
The guardian light
Waits alone through sea and storm
A torch for all souls
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
1
0
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
423
photos
132
followers
109
following
72% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
20th March 2021 12:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
channel
,
statue
,
guardian
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very evocative.
March 20th, 2021
