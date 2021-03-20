Previous
Next
The Guardian Light by ghost13
266 / 365

The Guardian Light

The guardian light
Waits alone through sea and storm
A torch for all souls

20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Very evocative.
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise