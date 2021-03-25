Previous
Drifting Through the Fog by ghost13
271 / 365

Drifting through the fog
Moments held along the banks
Into the unknown

25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Asli ace
Oh! Feel like peaceful...
March 27th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
I like how this is filled with anticipation (the good kind) to me!
March 27th, 2021  
