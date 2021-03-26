Sign up
And Where the Path Turns
And where the path turns
Though unknown what lies ahead
The journey remains
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
430
photos
132
followers
109
following
74% complete
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
26th March 2021 8:17am
tracks
railroad
train
rail
path
split
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful leading lines
March 28th, 2021
