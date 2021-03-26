Previous
And Where the Path Turns by ghost13
And where the path turns
Though unknown what lies ahead
The journey remains
Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Kathy A ace
Wonderful leading lines
March 28th, 2021  
