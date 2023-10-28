Нужно пришить пуговицу by gidvgreece
1 / 365

Нужно пришить пуговицу

Учимся шить.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Никос

@gidvgreece
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise