A flower trying to make it through the windy day!

Today we had a storm! The wind was crazy!! Hitting the trees and flowers with all it‘s power. The night before and all day today I could see the trees bending left and right in a dance frenzy trying to hold on to what little leaves they had left. The authorities had to close the schools and warn us of stormy weather! After the hail that followed stoped, I went outside and found this little flower on my way back trying to hold on to it‘s roots!! Amazing! I hope it will still be there tomorrow.