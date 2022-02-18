Previous
Clouds in the storm by gigitzitzi
93 / 365

Clouds in the storm

The storm is even stronger today and it looks as if the strong wind is dragging the clouds away from their position leaving behind them lines, as if they were cotton when you tear it apart.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
