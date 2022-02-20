Previous
A small camomile flower on the way home. by gigitzitzi
95 / 365

A small camomile flower on the way home.

They are everywhere! Small camomile flowers starting to grow all around spreading the news of spring!! Spring is just around the corner!!
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
