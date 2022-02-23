Previous
A wild blue flower! by gigitzitzi
98 / 365

A wild blue flower!

How amazingly beautiful this little flower is. It is a wild flower. No one planted it. It just showed up out of the blue ☺️. What a joy it was to have come across it.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
