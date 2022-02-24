Previous
Next
A joy to look at! by gigitzitzi
99 / 365

A joy to look at!

The sun showed up just for a few hours and like the snails that come out after the rain, so did we friends and neighbors, young and old, small or big people from all over my neighborhood just threw ourselves under the warm hand of the sun! Like we were looking for some good energy to smile again! An energy that only the sun offers to us people and to small flowers like this one on our way home! After a long work day and a rainy day as well it was like a small miracle to see a few sunbeams all over the small neighborhood. We all enjoyed it as this little flower also did.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise