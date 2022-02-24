A joy to look at!

The sun showed up just for a few hours and like the snails that come out after the rain, so did we friends and neighbors, young and old, small or big people from all over my neighborhood just threw ourselves under the warm hand of the sun! Like we were looking for some good energy to smile again! An energy that only the sun offers to us people and to small flowers like this one on our way home! After a long work day and a rainy day as well it was like a small miracle to see a few sunbeams all over the small neighborhood. We all enjoyed it as this little flower also did.