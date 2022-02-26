Previous
Trees in the morning. by gigitzitzi
101 / 365

Trees in the morning.

Saturday morning, so quiet. People are still in their homes, you can only hear the birds in their nest. Here and there a few cars on the way. It starts getting foggy outside. It was 1 degree in the morning and the humidity didn’t agree with that so it makes itself clear that it will replace the quite morning with it’s foggy nature. Suddenly, while driving, I can’t see very far. The fog took me in it’s arms and changed the mood of the morning. Now it is 3 degrees. The perfect temperature for the fog to go on stage and play it’s elaborated plan like a movie..
Gina

