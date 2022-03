Trees and sky

A walk in the woods. Suddenly you can’t help but notice the brown colours of the trees between the blue of the sky that creates such a wonderful moment. A moment, when you realize that life is full of colours, full of precious moments like this that you can live at that time of the day only once. Every walk in the woods is precious like every walk by the Sea 🌊 that I now miss so much was then always precious! I am getting homesick I guess..