The celebration of a tree!!

The tree is happy!! It celebrates spring!! It shows it’s happiness to us with all those small little white happy flowers all over that can turn a grey day into a special one! How happy are the bees around it that I can hear them bizzz buzzz and the little birds chirping all over!! Another reason for us humans to appreciate our earth and what it offers us every day! I quess we are so busy looking down or on the phone screens that we forget to enjoy the beauty that life has to offer us and is all around us!