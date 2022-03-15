Previous
Next
The celebration of a tree!! by gigitzitzi
119 / 365

The celebration of a tree!!

The tree is happy!! It celebrates spring!! It shows it’s happiness to us with all those small little white happy flowers all over that can turn a grey day into a special one! How happy are the bees around it that I can hear them bizzz buzzz and the little birds chirping all over!! Another reason for us humans to appreciate our earth and what it offers us every day! I quess we are so busy looking down or on the phone screens that we forget to enjoy the beauty that life has to offer us and is all around us!
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise