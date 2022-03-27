Previous
Next
The work of….art created by.. beavers!!! by gigitzitzi
131 / 365

The work of….art created by.. beavers!!!

The Beavers at this lake have taken over a flooded part of it and started making their job as usual!! This picture is the result of their work and of course this area is protected so the beavers can continue their artistic work of art!! 😆
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise