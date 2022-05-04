My soul! My musical instrument.

I was lucky to have my dream job-hobby and great love my music as an occupation. I was singing and playing professionally and doing tv shows! I was living my dream! Until the first crisis struck my country so hard! People just stopped celebrating life as they used to. They were deep in their problems that the governments created and everything stopped! After the first struck came corona-crisis and that was it! I had to leave my country and start over again somewhere else. I hope I will have the chance again to share the ”language of my musical soul“ with everyone again. Now, my job is just something else.. That‘s life. So, I always live every chance I get every day to the fullest because every opportunity people get comes only once in life. So ”squeeze“ the opportunities feel them and keep them as experience within you for all time! I guess I felt like a bit of doing a soul confession when I posted this picture. Enjoy this picture that means so much for me.