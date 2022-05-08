Previous
A beautiful yellow carnation flower by gigitzitzi
173 / 365

A beautiful yellow carnation flower

We sat at the restaurant and they brought us this beaut Carnation which smelled amazing and made our mood even better!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
