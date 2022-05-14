Previous
Next
Flowers! Paradise on 🌍 by gigitzitzi
179 / 365

Flowers! Paradise on 🌍

Sometimes I wonder if paradise is full of all kind of beautiful flowers. Different colors, variations, shapes, aromas and I conclude that if so, then my dear virtual ”friends“ we do have a piece of it on earth! Every time I go for a walk I will certainly find at least one or two different flowers from the last time I was for example near the woods. By the river I find small ones that pop up almost every day! The month of May is indeed nature’s month! All the little seeds in the soil that stayed dormant in winter, find the opportunity to be born again. And this time who knows? With a few extra colors to show us! Isn’t nature magnificent?
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise