Flowers! Paradise on 🌍

Sometimes I wonder if paradise is full of all kind of beautiful flowers. Different colors, variations, shapes, aromas and I conclude that if so, then my dear virtual ”friends“ we do have a piece of it on earth! Every time I go for a walk I will certainly find at least one or two different flowers from the last time I was for example near the woods. By the river I find small ones that pop up almost every day! The month of May is indeed nature’s month! All the little seeds in the soil that stayed dormant in winter, find the opportunity to be born again. And this time who knows? With a few extra colors to show us! Isn’t nature magnificent?