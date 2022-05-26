Previous
So small but so complex with it‘s many leaves layers! by gigitzitzi
So small but so complex with it‘s many leaves layers!

Most people don’t pay attention to the detail that each wild flower shows us!! It is really remarkable!! Every single one looks different!
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
