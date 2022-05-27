Previous
What a weird color!! by gigitzitzi
192 / 365

What a weird color!!

It reminded me of a volcanic area with color combinations that I recently saw in a documentary!!
27th May 2022

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...


