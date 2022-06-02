Previous
A cloud that looks like a ball with a chain that just stays there by gigitzitzi
198 / 365

A cloud that looks like a ball with a chain that just stays there

What a weirdly looking cloud. Like a ball that has an attached cloud-chain to it!!
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
