Reunited with my cat at home! by gigitzitzi
204 / 365

Reunited with my cat at home!

My oldest cat is living in my country and I miss her so much when I am away. Now she is happy to see me again and we get to spend some days together again. She is going to be 12 years old this summer!!!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
