His name is Nino! by gigitzitzi
210 / 365

His name is Nino!

I saved him from a highway yesterday!
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
kali ace
lucky
June 14th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, hello, cute kitten!
June 14th, 2022  
