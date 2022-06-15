Previous
Our little prince. Nino! by gigitzitzi
211 / 365

Our little prince. Nino!

After his bath and his visit to the vet he relaxes and show us his love!! Such a cute 600 gr little kitten!!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
