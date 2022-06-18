Sign up
214 / 365
Sitting next to the sea and small Yacht harbor drinking an exotic non alcoholic drink!!
My eye caught this polyhedron shape lamp decor at this cafe-club. The flowers on top are a good idea!!
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Gina
@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
