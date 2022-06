The floating cinema screen the bubbles and fun!

There is every afternoon a floating cinema screen which is used to show a movie outside with popcorn and soda‘s on everyone’s hands and folded chairs next to the sea! You pay very little and you can enjoy a movie especially after you have spend your whole day by the sea 🌊! After the movie is over, the air is removed from the screen so they can put it away and use it again the next day! What an amazing summer idea!!!