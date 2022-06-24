Previous
Next
This is by the streets of Athens the cable box from the telephone company. They have painted them all over the city! by gigitzitzi
220 / 365

This is by the streets of Athens the cable box from the telephone company. They have painted them all over the city!

I find the idea which makes a dull gray technician telephone company box turn into a canvas of art a great idea!! It beautifies the big crowded and not so crowded cities.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise