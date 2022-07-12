Previous
The sun light through the tree! by gigitzitzi
237 / 365

The sun light through the tree!

I find it so beautiful when the light in front of you passes right through the tree and you can see so clearly the green color of the tree with the blue background of the sky!
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Gina

@gigitzitzi
