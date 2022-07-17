Sign up
243 / 365
The artist who created this heart on the sheet is my cat!
My cat decided to create with his claws something beautiful! I thought to let him sharp his claws on the bed but I never expected that this would be the result of it!! This was so funny!!
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Gina
@gigitzitzi
I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
