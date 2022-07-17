Previous
The artist who created this heart on the sheet is my cat! by gigitzitzi
The artist who created this heart on the sheet is my cat!

My cat decided to create with his claws something beautiful! I thought to let him sharp his claws on the bed but I never expected that this would be the result of it!! This was so funny!!
Gina

@gigitzitzi
