Cats always inspired many artists.
Cats always inspired many artists.

You can find these amazing animals all over the artistic world. In paintings very often, as statues from sculptures, in ancient Egypt, in children‘s drawings!! I just love them and have 3 of them! All rescues and they make our life more beautiful 😻
Gina

I love taking pictures. Every picture I take has an extraordinary story to tell me. In every picture I take I find something about...
