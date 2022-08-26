Previous
My Basil keeps growing! by gigitzitzi
My Basil keeps growing!

I am so proud of this little guy here! Where I now live in this country.. Germany.. it is so damn hot that no plant can survive it! This little guy just keeps growing and growing even though the heat factor in this apartment and it’s balcony stays higher than usual! It is now 2 months since I found it in a bad shape almost gone.. and now with me it likes it here! I talk to it don’t laugh! Plants can feel positivity and negativity. Science experiments showed that! I have seen the documentary! I have tried it on a Gardenia plant back home. I even played my music to it! It seems to have liked it! 😊
Gina

