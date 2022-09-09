Previous
The ”Groot“ character from yesterday’s picture had 2 versions. Here is the darkest one as the sun sets and the colors in the sky change. by gigitzitzi
The ”Groot“ character from yesterday’s picture had 2 versions. Here is the darkest one as the sun sets and the colors in the sky change.

I took 2 pictures of this cloud funny pose. As a sci-fi fan it reminded me of Groot. Or one can say even Spock from Star Trek 🤣
9th September 2022

Gina

@gigitzitzi
Gina
