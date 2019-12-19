Previous
gulls by gijsje
Photo 2781

gulls

Deafening noise here. Only a 'few' out of a large group of gulls.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
bruni ace
Yes, they can bb noisy. great picture, bep.
December 18th, 2019  
