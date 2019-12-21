Previous
tree cutting machine by gijsje
Photo 2783

tree cutting machine

This huge machine arrived in neighbour's garden two days ago. Many of his old and dead trees were cut down. It was really spectacular!
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Monique ace
WoW, that’ll get the work done 👍
December 21st, 2019  
Mave
Wow, that's some machine!
December 21st, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great bit of machinery , and lots of beautiful logs for the fire !
December 21st, 2019  
