Photo 2783
tree cutting machine
This huge machine arrived in neighbour's garden two days ago. Many of his old and dead trees were cut down. It was really spectacular!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
9
3
2011-2016-2017-2018-2019
SLT-A58
19th December 2019 1:27pm
tree cutting
Monique
ace
WoW, that’ll get the work done 👍
December 21st, 2019
Mave
Wow, that's some machine!
December 21st, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great bit of machinery , and lots of beautiful logs for the fire !
December 21st, 2019
