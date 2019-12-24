Previous
beautiful sunset by gijsje
Photo 2786

beautiful sunset

Monday was the day of hubby's brother's funeral.
It was a rather grey day, but when we were walking to the graveyard we saw a beautiful rainbow in the sky.
Driving home we enjoyed a wonderful sunset.
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Een teken ? Prachtige zonsondergang erg sfeervol en passend.
Mijn(onze) condeolances met het overlijden en het grote verdriet.
December 23rd, 2019  
