Photo 2788
witch hazel
The witch hazel in our garden mostly starts to flower in December. It's always a pleasure to see (and smell) its lovely flowers.
Best viewed on black.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2788
photos
103
followers
77
following
763% complete
View this month »
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2011-2016-2017-2018-2019
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
witch hazel
