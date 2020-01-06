Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2799
pink and white
One lovely flower out of a beautiful Christmas bouquet.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
carnation
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful specimen ! I love its frilly speckles and edged with pink . Such a good cut flower - thy last so well in a vase !
January 5th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Mooie Anjer en ik zie nog wat Eucalyptus blad rechts.
January 5th, 2020
