pink and white by gijsje
Photo 2799

pink and white

One lovely flower out of a beautiful Christmas bouquet.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful specimen ! I love its frilly speckles and edged with pink . Such a good cut flower - thy last so well in a vase !
January 5th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Mooie Anjer en ik zie nog wat Eucalyptus blad rechts.
January 5th, 2020  
