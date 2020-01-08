Previous
windmill by gijsje
windmill

This is the Jantina Hellingmolen in Aalden. It dates from 1891. Aalden is a lovely rural village in the Netherlands and it is part of the Coevorden municipality in the province of Drenthe.
Isn't the miniature mill lovely...
bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
bkb in the city
Great shot
January 7th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
So nice!
January 7th, 2020  
