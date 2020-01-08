Sign up
Photo 2801
windmill
This is the Jantina Hellingmolen in Aalden. It dates from 1891. Aalden is a lovely rural village in the Netherlands and it is part of the Coevorden municipality in the province of Drenthe.
Isn't the miniature mill lovely...
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
2
2
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2801
photos
103
followers
77
following
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2011-2016-2017-2018-2019
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
6th January 2020 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill in aalden
bkb in the city
Great shot
January 7th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
So nice!
January 7th, 2020
