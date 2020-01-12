Sign up
Photo 2805
sun and shadow
I took this picture in a lovely rural village in the south-east of our province (Drenthe), quite near the German border.
SOOC
Better on black.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2011-2016-2017-2018-2019
DSC-HX90V
6th January 2020 4:16pm
schoonebeek
,
saxon farm
