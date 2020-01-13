Previous
canal by gijsje
canal

Visited my place of birth some time ago. Always liked this canal with the reflections of the trees.
Best viewed on black.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov with beautiful leading lines and wonderful reflections on the still waters !
January 12th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Zo Nederlands landschap vind ik. Mooie compositie.
January 12th, 2020  
