Photo 2806
canal
Visited my place of birth some time ago. Always liked this canal with the reflections of the trees.
Best viewed on black.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
canal
,
trees
,
drenthe
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov with beautiful leading lines and wonderful reflections on the still waters !
January 12th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Zo Nederlands landschap vind ik. Mooie compositie.
January 12th, 2020
