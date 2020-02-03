Sign up
Photo 2827
letterbox
Driving through a village in the neighbourhood I spotted this from the corner of my eye. Asked hubby to stop the car and took a quick shot of this skier and his letterbox.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
letterbox
Sharon Lee
ace
so cute! what a creative letter box
February 2nd, 2020
