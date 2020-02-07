Previous
Fly pine by gijsje
Photo 2831

Fly pine

We visited Aekingerzand, that's a part of the 'Nationaal Park het Drents Friese Wold’; about 1600 hectare of unbroken landscape with woods, heather, fens and sand-drifts.
Many Fly pines, Pinus sylvestris, can be seen there too.
bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Mooie opname. Fav.
February 6th, 2020  
