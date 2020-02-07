Sign up
Photo 2831
Fly pine
We visited Aekingerzand, that's a part of the 'Nationaal Park het Drents Friese Wold’; about 1600 hectare of unbroken landscape with woods, heather, fens and sand-drifts.
Many Fly pines, Pinus sylvestris, can be seen there too.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Mooie opname. Fav.
February 6th, 2020
