crocuses by gijsje
Photo 2842

crocuses

Pleased to see some colour in our garden.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - the sun must have come out !!
February 17th, 2020  
Dianne
They are really lovely.
February 18th, 2020  
