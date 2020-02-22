Previous
door knocker by gijsje
door knocker

I don't think you'll ever visit my humble village, but if so, don't hesitate and knock on my door...
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So charming Bep - I love your door knocker with its little owl !
February 21st, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Knocking on heavens door.
February 21st, 2020  
