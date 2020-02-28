Sign up
Photo 2852
strange effect
It was raining cats and dogs, raindrops all over the window. The little witch hazel catkin asked to be photographed, so I took a picture through the window. It was only when I saw the picture on my computer that I noticed this strange effect...
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
2
0
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2852
photos
100
followers
76
following
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
26th February 2020 3:24pm
Tags
catkin
,
raindrops
Maggiemae
ace
Any comment about these amoeba like cells? That witch hazel is a tangled weave!
February 27th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool accident
February 27th, 2020
