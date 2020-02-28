Previous
strange effect by gijsje
It was raining cats and dogs, raindrops all over the window. The little witch hazel catkin asked to be photographed, so I took a picture through the window. It was only when I saw the picture on my computer that I noticed this strange effect...
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Maggiemae ace
Any comment about these amoeba like cells? That witch hazel is a tangled weave!
February 27th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
very cool accident
February 27th, 2020  
