new plum tree by gijsje
Photo 2858

new plum tree

Some years ago we spotted a very tiny plum tree in our garden. No idea where it came from, maybe a bird dropped a plum stone. The tiny tree prosperously grew and it even has beautiful blossoms now.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
De wereld van de natuur heeft vreemde wegen. Maar je krijgt haast altijd de oorspronkelijke wilde versie van de boom. Ik zou hem uitgegraven hebben en in een pot verder laten groeien. Tot ik wist wat het was en wat ik er mee wilde. Ziet er wel mooi uit. Mooie framing rond de foto. Fav.
March 4th, 2020  
KWind ace
Nice capture! Spring is coming!
March 4th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , it may even fruit for you this year .A nice shot .
March 5th, 2020  
