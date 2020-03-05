Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2858
new plum tree
Some years ago we spotted a very tiny plum tree in our garden. No idea where it came from, maybe a bird dropped a plum stone. The tiny tree prosperously grew and it even has beautiful blossoms now.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
3
2
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2858
photos
101
followers
77
following
783% complete
View this month »
Pyrrhula
De wereld van de natuur heeft vreemde wegen. Maar je krijgt haast altijd de oorspronkelijke wilde versie van de boom. Ik zou hem uitgegraven hebben en in een pot verder laten groeien. Tot ik wist wat het was en wat ik er mee wilde. Ziet er wel mooi uit. Mooie framing rond de foto. Fav.
March 4th, 2020
KWind
ace
Nice capture! Spring is coming!
March 4th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , it may even fruit for you this year .A nice shot .
March 5th, 2020
