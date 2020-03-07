Previous
stork's nest by gijsje
Photo 2860

stork's nest

I took a picture of an empty stork's nest last month: https://365project.org/gijsje/365/2020-02-04
Today's picture is of an other nest. Nice to see it has occupants.
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
