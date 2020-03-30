Sign up
Photo 2883
branches...
...reaching for some sunshine.
I took this picture last Saturday. We took a short walk in the neighbourhood; we needed a bit of sunshine too.
Best viewed on black.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
5
0
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2883
photos
101
followers
77
following
789% complete
View this month »
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
28th March 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branches
Pyrrhula
Mooi zo tegen die strak blauwe hemel.
Het weer was wel mooi maar die wind maakte het koud En ik kon nauwelijks staan op de dijk waar ik de foto van de brug nam.
March 29th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
lovely
March 29th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great pov
March 29th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Love the detail in the branches and different point of view
March 30th, 2020
Babs
ace
It does look lovely on black.
March 30th, 2020
