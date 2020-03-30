Previous
branches... by gijsje
Photo 2883

branches...

...reaching for some sunshine.
I took this picture last Saturday. We took a short walk in the neighbourhood; we needed a bit of sunshine too.
Best viewed on black.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Mooi zo tegen die strak blauwe hemel.
Het weer was wel mooi maar die wind maakte het koud En ik kon nauwelijks staan op de dijk waar ik de foto van de brug nam.
March 29th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely
March 29th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great pov
March 29th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Love the detail in the branches and different point of view
March 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
It does look lovely on black.
March 30th, 2020  
