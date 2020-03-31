Previous
pilewort/celandine by gijsje
Photo 2884

pilewort/celandine

Spotted 'just around the corner'.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Sharon Lee ace
so lovely... I can imagine walking through there, so refreshing
March 30th, 2020  
