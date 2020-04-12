Sign up
Photo 2896
cherry tree in our back yard
When you're standing under the tree you can listen to the buzzing of the bees...
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
blossom
,
cherry tree
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely. Do you get to pick any cherries, or do the birds eat them all?
April 11th, 2020
