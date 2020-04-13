Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2897
Happy Birthday to me
A birthday in times of social distancing means a birthday without visitors...
Birthday cards already arrived last Saturday
Best viewed on black.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2897
photos
100
followers
74
following
793% complete
View this month »
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
12th April 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A happy Birthday Bep , no visitors but beautiful cards I hope you had a nice day !
April 12th, 2020
Dianne
I hope you have a lovely day. I love the card with the little owls all in a circle.
April 12th, 2020
Pyrrhula
En onze felicitaties.
Dit hadden wij net met onze beide zoons. Jarig en niet kunnen vieren. Jammer
April 12th, 2020
bruni
ace
I know how you feel, Bep. no visitors except for my daughter on my birthday. Happy Birthday and have a wonderful day.
- On black you think you're looking at one card. you could easily us it as that.
April 12th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Happy birthday Bep, hope you managed to enjoy it during social distancing! Love the carving by the way.
April 12th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
Happy Birthday!
April 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Dit hadden wij net met onze beide zoons. Jarig en niet kunnen vieren. Jammer
- On black you think you're looking at one card. you could easily us it as that.