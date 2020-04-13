Previous
Happy Birthday to me by gijsje
Photo 2897

Happy Birthday to me

A birthday in times of social distancing means a birthday without visitors...
Birthday cards already arrived last Saturday
Best viewed on black.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A happy Birthday Bep , no visitors but beautiful cards I hope you had a nice day !
April 12th, 2020  
Dianne
I hope you have a lovely day. I love the card with the little owls all in a circle.
April 12th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
En onze felicitaties.
Dit hadden wij net met onze beide zoons. Jarig en niet kunnen vieren. Jammer
April 12th, 2020  
bruni ace
I know how you feel, Bep. no visitors except for my daughter on my birthday. Happy Birthday and have a wonderful day.
- On black you think you're looking at one card. you could easily us it as that.
April 12th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Happy birthday Bep, hope you managed to enjoy it during social distancing! Love the carving by the way.
April 12th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
Happy Birthday!
April 12th, 2020  
